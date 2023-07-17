Lionel Messi
no comment

WATCH: Messi unveiled during thunderstorm at Inter Miami

It rained on his parade, but Argentine footballer Lionel Messi greeted his new Inter Miami fans and was hailed by the club's owner as "America's number 10" at a damp but celebratory unveiling event on Sunday.

Miami's 20,000-capacity stadium was close to full despite a huge thunderstorm just before the event to celebrate the arrival of the World Cup winner was due to begin.

The club's co-owner David Beckham opened the ceremony, saying Messi's arrival was a "dream come true" before majority owner Jorge Mas whipped up the crowd.

