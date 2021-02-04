Female dragon dancers scale up ambitions in Vietnam

Lion and dragon dancing has been normally seen as a male pursuit in Vietnam, but young female performers are challenging that assumption.

At the Tu Anh Duong troupe in Vietnam's Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, young women are training hard every day as group prepares for Tet, the Vietnamese New Year holiday which falls for 2021 on Friday 12 February, the same day as Chinese New Year.

It's a massive national celebration and most Vietnamese return to the family home to spend time with relatives.