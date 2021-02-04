Female dragon dancers scale up ambitions in Vietnam

Lion and dragon dancing has been normally seen as a male pursuit in Vietnam, but young female performers are challenging that assumption.
At the Tu Anh Duong troupe in Vietnam's Mekong Delta city of Can Tho, young women are training hard every day as group prepares for Tet, the Vietnamese New Year holiday which falls for 2021 on Friday 12 February, the same day as Chinese New Year.
It's a massive national celebration and most Vietnamese return to the family home to spend time with relatives.
More No Comment
Flooding in France's south-west after region hit by Storm Justine
Israel army demolishes structures in Palestinian community
Seafoam on Argentine beach delights vacationers
Dozens injured in nightclub stampede after police raid the venue
Test flight for SpaceX's Starship ends in spectacular fashion... again
Protesters call for Tokyo to act over military coup in Myanmar
Yangon residents protest against the coup by banging pots and pans
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil says six more weeks of winter
Paris remains on flood alert as River Seine swells after heavy rain
Heavy snow brings New York City to a standstill
Motorcycle stunt rider draws huge crowds in Venezuela
Watch: Artists perform in Paris to highlight 'asphyxiation of culture'
Astronauts go on a spacewalk to enhance International Space Station
Snowball fights in Washington DC after winter storm hits US capital
Giant Panda bears play in the snow as winter fall blankets US capital