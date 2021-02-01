France opens talks in bid to regain public trust in police

France on Monday began a public consultation to address concerns over alleged police brutality and racial discrimination.

The initiative was put forward by President Emmanuel Macron last December in order to diffuse criticism of French security forces which are regularly accused of discrimination and using excessive force.

In November, video of Paris police beating and abusing a black music producer inside his studio shocked the country, but other recent incidents include the violent clearing of a migrant camp in the centre of the capital.

"We need to act urgently," Macron wrote on December 8th when announcing the consultation to "consolidate" the link between the police and the French population, which is expected to last until May.

"I want to advance quickly and concretely to improve the working conditions for the noble and essential job of keeping the peace," he added. "France hangs together through its police and gendarmes."

The consultations will see police union leaders, former officers and local mayors invited to give their opinions in a process overseen by Interior Minister Gérald Darminin.

Darmanin is also set to tour the country to meet local officers, but it remains unclear how much civil society groups and academics will be asked to contribute.

The conclusions are set to inform a new draft security law which will be brought before parliament before France holds a presidential election in the first half of 2022.

