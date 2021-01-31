Matteo Renzi on Saturday urged majority parties to come up with a new common political programme as a solution to the country's political crisis.

The former Italian prime minister and the leader of the Alive party, said a clear path was essential given the arrival of EU funding to kick-start European economies after the pandemic amid ongoing talks with Chamber of Deputies President Roberto Fico.

"As this crisis is not caused by personal sympathies or conflicts, but it is born from the need to give answers to our fellow citizens, we are ready to play out a role in drawing up a written political roadmap, which will clarify who does what and when they should do it, removing any doubts and excuses," Renzi told reporters.

The Italian president, Sergio Mattarella, on Friday gave a mandate to Fico check the viability of forming a new government with the same parties that were supporting the previous administration led by Giuseppe Conte.

But it is unclear who would form that government at present; Fico will report back to Mattarella by Tuesday.

Italy's ruling coalition collapsed this month after Renzi withdrew support over the country's economic recovery plans.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte quit on Monday after a dispute over how the EU recovery funding of more than €200 billion should be spent.

"We ask that this task of spelling out an end of term political programme be in tune with the will of Italian citizens, to stand up and to look at the future with hope and confidence," said the Democratic party's Secretary Nicola Zingaretti.

Luigi di Maio, foreign affairs minister and member of the Five Star Movement, said on Sunday that the "worst moment has been chosen to open a government crisis that is blocking the country."

The Five Star Movement, led by Vito Crimi, also showed their willingness to reach an agreement on a new shared political programme.