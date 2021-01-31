Captain Tom Moore hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19

Captain Tom Moore who raised money for healthcare charities has been hospitalised with COVID-19.

His daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore posted on Twitter that the 100-year-old Second World War veteran had been hospitalised on Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

"He was at home with us until today when he needed additional help with his breathing. He is being treated in a ward, although he is not in ICU," she said.

Captain Tom became a symbol of hope to many when he challenged himself to walk 100 lengths of his garden to raise money amid the pandemic. He ended up raising over €36 million for NHS Charities.

"The medical care he has received in the last few weeks has been remarkable and we know that the wonderful staff at Bedford Hospital will do all they can to make him comfortable and hopefully return home as soon as possible,” his daughter added in a statement.

He was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II over the summer in a personal ceremony on the grounds of Windsor Castle.