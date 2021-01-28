From big pharma to luxury car makers, some of Europe's industry giants have voiced their support for a climate-neutral Europe by 2050.

The business leaders committed to Europe’s ambitious carbon goals in the European Round Table paper, Making the most of Europe’s climate leadership.

As well as voicing their support, the paper describes the key approaches to adopting the EU Green Deal and outlines the pressing issues that still need to be addressed.

Join some of these industry leaders, as well as European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans for a live virtual debate on Monday, 15 February at 14:00 CET. Watch it on this page.

What is the EU Green Deal?

The Green Deal is a set of EU policy initiatives for achieving climate neutrality by 2050, while strengthening Europe’s economic competitiveness and establishing the EU as a global leader in tackling climate change.

Goals include cutting the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 per cent by 2030, scaling up the circular economy, and implementing carbon pricing to influence a shift in consumer and business behaviour.

“The transformative agenda of the European Green Deal is as demanding as it is compelling,” says Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Vice-Chairman of ERT. “The scale of the transition involved requires strong and sizeable collaboration between governments, society, industry and the wider business community.”

What will these policies look like when applied in the real world of manufacturing, production and technology? How can Europe adopt the Green Deal without losing its industries? And do we have the technology available to achieve climate neutrality by 2050?

All of these questions and more will be put to our panel of industry leaders and experts during the debate organised by Euronews in association with the European Round Table for Industry and moderated by Euronews’ Méabh McMahon.

The event will be a unique opportunity to engage with some of Europe’s industrial leaders and hear how elements of the Green Deal will be applied in the real world.

After a short introductory film, our moderator will turn to Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal and Dimitri Papalexopoulos, Vice-Chairman of ERT, before opening up the discussion to our other panellists who will talk about the importance of working together to successfully adopt the Green Deal.

Meet our panel:

Frans Timmermans European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal

Frans Timmermans

Dutchman Frans Timmermans has served as European Commission Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal since December 2019. He will be discussing how industries can successfully transition and what this means for jobs, the cost burden, investment and the possibility of re-skilling the workforce.

Dimitri Papalexopoulos Chairman of the Executive Committee of TITAN Cement Group

Dimitri Papalexopoulos

Dimitri Papalexopoulos is Chairman of the Executive Committee of TITAN Cement Group, an international cement and building materials producer active since 1902. A firm believer in the European project, Dimitri serves as Vice-Chairman of the European Round Table for Industry.

Ilham Kadri Emmanuel Crooÿ/Photo E.Crooÿ ©Solvay

Ilham Kadri

Ilham Kadri is CEO and President of the Executive Committee of Solvay, an advanced materials and specialty chemicals company which addresses key societal challenges in sustainability.

Kadri will be talking about the role of innovation, development and deployment in achieving climate-neutrality.

Jim Hagemann Snabe Chairman at Siemens AG (D), Chairman at A.P. Møller-Mærsk (DK), and Vice Chairman at Allianz SE (D)

Jim Hagemann Snabe

Jim Hagemann Snabe is Chairman at Siemens AG (D), Chairman at A.P. Møller-Mærsk (DK), and Vice Chairman at Allianz SE (D). He serves as a member of the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum (WEF) and is Adjunct Professor at Copenhagen Business School (CBS). Snabe will be sharing his insights into how digital solutions can support climate neutrality.

Helge Lund Chairman of BP

Helge Lund

Helge Lund joined the BP Board as a non-executive director and chairman designate in July 2018. He was appointed chairman in January 2019.

As Chairman of BP, Lund will be bringing views from the oil and gas sector as he discusses the role of carbon pricing and achieving climate-neutrality without losing this industry.

Ola Kallenius Daimler AG

Ola Kallenius

Ola Kallenius joins us as the Chairman of the board of management at Daimler to discuss how, as one of the world’s biggest producers of premium cars, the company is making the transition to cleaner technologies.

Our moderator

Méabh Mc Mahon euronews

Méabh Mc Mahon is a Brussels-based reporter for Euronews. Originally from Ireland, she has over ten years of experience of live TV and radio broadcasting in a range of European languages, as well as hosting conferences and other live events. @brusselsness

