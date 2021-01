This week Joe Biden became 46th president of the United States, dozens of protesters were detained in Russia, storm Christoph hit the UK, and a gas explosion ripped the facade off a building in central Madrid.

Here's how these and other key stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

Joe Biden, who became the United States’ 46th president on Wednesday (January 20), hugs his wife Jill Biden as they arrive at the White House. January 20, 2021 Jim Watson/AFP

Bangor-on-Dee, Wales, is flooded as Storm Christoph hits the UK. January 21, 2021 Jon Super/AP Photo

Members of the public donate their blood in a medical centre set up in the City Hall of Toulouse, France, as part of the largest blood donation operation in France. January 21 Georges Gobet/AFP

Firefighters work at a building hit by a deadly explosion in central Madrid on Wednesday. Gas is thought to have been the cause of the blast. January 20, 2021 Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia sit in the plane that took the Kremlin critic back to Moscow for the first time since his poisoning. January 17, 2021 Mstyslav Chernov/AP Photo

Priest Cesar Magana blesses animals during the feast of St Anthony, Spain's patron saint of animals, in Pamplona, northern Spain. January 17, 2021 Alvaro Barrientos/AP Photo

Migrants bathe in a natural hot spring in Sarajevo's western suburb of Ilidza. January 21, 2021 Elvis Barukcic/AFP

Lava flows from Mount Merapi as seen from Yogyakarta, Indonesia. January 19, 2021 Agung Supriyanto/AFP

Honduran migrants, on their way to the US border, clash with Guatemalan soldiers in Vado Hondo, Guatemala. January 17, 2021 Sandra Sebastian/AP Photo

1,665 flags are placed at the National World War I Museum and Memorial, in Kansas, Missouri, USA. They represent those in the area that died from COVID-19. January 19, 2021 Charlie Riedel/AP Photo

Men bathe in the icy water of the Lena River at Yakutsk, Russia, during a traditional Epiphany celebration. The outdoor temperature was around -56℃. January 19, 2021 Tatiana Gasich/AP Photo