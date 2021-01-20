In pictures: Joe Biden becomes the 46th US president

Joe Biden has been sworn in as 46th president of the United States.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and his predecessor Donald Trump not present, the 59th presidential inauguration in American history was very different from previous ones.

Have a browse of the best pictures from the day, from Trump leaving the White House for the final time to Biden's first speech as US president.

The inauguration of Joe Biden 1 2 US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC Kevin Dietsch/AFP 1 2 Joe Biden embraces his wife Jill after being sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021 Brendan Smialowski/AFP 1 2 Joe Biden, flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021 Patrick Semansky/AFP 1 2 Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, Patrick Semansky/AP Photo 1 2 Jennifer Lopez sings during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021 Patrick Semansky/AP Photo 1 2 Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. January 20, 2021 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo 1 2 1 2 Social distanced guests of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021 Patrick Semansky/AP Photo 1 2 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration Andrew Harnik/AP Photo 1 2 1 2 President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite 1 2 People arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo 1 2 Security is set up along Pennsylvania Avenue before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021 Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo 1 2 President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies. January 20, 2021 Evan Vucci/AP Photo 1 2 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. January 20, 2021 Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo 1 2 1 2 US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 20 Mandel Ngan/ AFP 1 2 Workers install razor wire atop of fencing around the U.S. Capitol perimeter at sunset, in Washington. January 18, 2021 J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo 1 2 National Guard troops leave the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center after rehearsals for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. January 18, 2021 Jonathan Ernst/AP 1 2 A "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington, DC. January 18, 2021. Eric Baradat/AFP

Biden was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for Trump, sat nearby as Lady Gaga, holding a gold microphone, sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band.