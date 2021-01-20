BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

USA

In pictures: Joe Biden becomes the 46th US president

Access to the comments Comments
By Natalia Liubchenkova
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021   -   Copyright  Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Text size Aa Aa

Joe Biden has been sworn in as 46th president of the United States.

With the COVID-19 pandemic and his predecessor Donald Trump not present, the 59th presidential inauguration in American history was very different from previous ones.

Have a browse of the best pictures from the day, from Trump leaving the White House for the final time to Biden's first speech as US president.

The inauguration of Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC
12

US President Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden and First Lady Jill Biden after being sworn in during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, DC

Kevin Dietsch/AFP
Joe Biden embraces his wife Jill after being sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021
12

Joe Biden embraces his wife Jill after being sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021

Brendan Smialowski/AFP
Joe Biden, flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021
12

Joe Biden, flanked by incoming US First Lady Jill Biden is sworn in as the 46th US President by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts. January 20, 2021

Patrick Semansky/AFP
Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20,
12

Kamala Harris is sworn in as vice president as her husband Doug Emhoff holds the Bible during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20,

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Jennifer Lopez sings during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021
12

Jennifer Lopez sings during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. January 20, 2021
12

Lady Gaga sings the National Anthem during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington. January 20, 2021

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
12
Social distanced guests of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021
12

Social distanced guests of the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021

Patrick Semansky/AP Photo
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration
12

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden during the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Andrew Harnik/AP Photo
12
President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.
12

President-elect Joe Biden, his wife Jill Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrive at the steps of the U.S. Capitol.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
People arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021
12

People arrive for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
Security is set up along Pennsylvania Avenue before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021
12

Security is set up along Pennsylvania Avenue before the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. January 20, 2021

Carolyn Kaster/AP Photo
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies. January 20, 2021
12

President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden attend Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle during Inauguration Day ceremonies. January 20, 2021

Evan Vucci/AP Photo
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. January 20, 2021
12

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base. January 20, 2021

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
12
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 20
12

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 20

Mandel Ngan/ AFP
Workers install razor wire atop of fencing around the U.S. Capitol perimeter at sunset, in Washington. January 18, 2021
12

Workers install razor wire atop of fencing around the U.S. Capitol perimeter at sunset, in Washington. January 18, 2021

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photo
National Guard troops leave the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center after rehearsals for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. January 18, 2021
12

National Guard troops leave the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center after rehearsals for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington. January 18, 2021

Jonathan Ernst/AP
A field of flags is seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington, DC. January 18, 2021.
12

A "field of flags" is seen on the National Mall ahead of Joe Biden's swearing-in inauguration ceremony as the 46th US president in Washington, DC. January 18, 2021.

Eric Baradat/AFP

Biden was sworn in by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Vice President Mike Pence, standing in for Trump, sat nearby as Lady Gaga, holding a gold microphone, sang the national anthem accompanied by the US Marine Corps band.