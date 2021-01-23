Police clashed with supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Khabarovsk in the southeast of the country on Saturday.

The protest was one of more than 60 planned in cities across Russia.

The police have been taking measures to avoid demonstrations in support of the Kremlin critic including pressurising the social media app TikTok to prevent young audiences from being encouraged to attend protests.

Navalny's associates in Moscow and other regions have been detained in the lead-up to the rallies.

Opposition supporters and independent journalists have also been approached by police officers with official warnings against protesting.

Universities and colleges in different Russian regions have urged students not to attend rallies, with some saying they may be subject to disciplinary action, including expulsion.

Navalny is an anti-corruption campaigner and one of Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics.

Police detained him last Sunday when he returned to Russia from Germany, where he had spent nearly five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

On Monday, a judge jailed him for 30 days. He's accused him of violating the terms of a suspended sentence in 2014 over a conviction for financial misdeeds.