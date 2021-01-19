US First Lady Melania Trump bid farewell to the nation on Monday in a video message posted on Twitter.

Trump said serving as First Lady was "the greatest honour" of her life.

"I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace," Trump said.

"The past four years have been unforgettable, as Donald and I conclude our time in the White House, I think of all of the people I have taken home in my heart and their incredible stories of love, patriotism and determination," she added.

During her 7-minute long video, she briefly addressed the COVID-19 pandemic, urging Americans to "use caution and common sense to protect the vulnerable".

She also praised all those, including healthcare and manufacturing workers, truck drivers and teachers who worked through the health crisis.

She urged Americans to "be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified" and to "focus on what unites us, to rise above what divides us, to always choose love over hatred, peace over violence and others before yourself."

She made just one mention of her husband but none of President-elect Joe Biden, who is to be inaugurated on Wednesday.

Melania Trump has bucked tradition by not inviting incoming First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden, to tour the White House ahead of the inauguration.

This echoes her husband's position. Donald Trump has announced he will not attend the inauguration ceremony in Washington on Wednesday and will instead be in Florida. He's the first outgoing president to skip the ceremony in 152 years.