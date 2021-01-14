When people think about coronavirus, they tend to focus on the numbers of cases, the number of deaths, the number of hospitalizations as ICUs approach 100% occupancy in certain places. But left unaccounted for are those who got long COVID, still alive but suffering.

Claire Hastie has had daily symptoms for nearly one year now. Doctors have told her that they have no explanation as to why she is still barely able to walk.

"I’ve yet to have a symptom-free day since I fell ill on March 17, I am coming up to my tenth month of mystery. I have struggled to walk still, I can walk around 100 metres very slowly, but that involves chest pain and shortness of breath, I need a wheelchair to do more than that. And I used to cycle 13 miles a day, so I used to be very active," Hastie said.

Watch the whole interview with Claire Hastie, founder of longcovid.org, in the player above.