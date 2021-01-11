At least four Russian soldiers died and more than 40 others were injured in a traffic crash near Moscow, officials said.

Russia's Defence Ministry stated that a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and rammed into a convoy of military buses, carrying officers and conscripts, on the Novorizhskoye motorway just northwest of the capital city on Monday.

Two of the victims were killed in the crash, while two others died on their way to a hospital, the authorities added.

Interfax agency has reported that at least 24 injured soldiers were rushed to hospital after the incident, some by helicopters.

According to reports, a convoy of buses had stopped on a motorway after the leading vehicle broke down, and the following truck driver saw this too late and crashed into them from behind. The driver has been arrested.