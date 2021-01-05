As US citizens in Georgia cast their ballots to determine which party will control the Senate, President Donald Trump has been accused of undermining the electoral process by spreading disinformation.

In his last rally before the vote, President Trump alleged without evidence the election was being "stolen" by Democrats.

"When you win in a landslide and they steal it, and it's rigged, it's not acceptable," President Trump said at the podium.

There is no evidence of any widespread voter fraud that impacted the result of the US Presidential election in November.

In response, a senior election official in the state of Georgia reiterated that allegations of election fraud were false.

"The secretary wants me to make clear that everybody's vote is going to count. Everybody's vote did count," said Gabriel Sterling on Monday.

The results of this Senate vote in Georgia have huge implications on President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to pass his legislative agenda on matters such as the pandemic, health care, taxation, energy, and the environment.

The comments by election officials came just days after President Trump was heard, in a leaked phone call, pressuring Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to overturn Biden’s win in the election.

The president repeatedly cited the disproven claims of fraud and raised the prospect of a “criminal offence” if officials did not investigate or change the vote count.

Trump also repeated baseless conspiracy theories that Dominion voting machines had purposefully miscounted votes, a false claim that first arose from the QAnon conspiracy movement.