Britain issues severe flood warnings as Storm Bella approaches

British authorities issued severe flood warnings, meaning lives are at risk, in three England locations on Saturday.

Evacuations were ordered in the areas covered by the warning -- Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site, River Nene at Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks, and the River Great Ouse at Bedford, a UK government website said.

Bedfordshire police visited as many as 1,300 homes as part of the flooding evacuation, said Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway.

The Met Office also issued an amber wind warning for travel disruption in south Wales and across southern England, as well as a yellow warning for the whole of England, Wales and the south of Scotland.

"It is likely that we may see some wind gusts in excess of 60mph and heavy rainfall," Highways England warned on Twitter.