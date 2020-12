With the holiday season hindered by restrictions on travel and gatherings, Christmas and New Years could look very different in 2020.

So this selection of old photographs invites us on a journey through time, from the 1930s to the 1980s.

The photos reveal how the holidays were celebrated throughout different periods of history in various spots of the world.

Children look at a Christmas window display at a department store in Paris, France December 11, 1946 AFP

Men pile Christmas trees in a field during the harvest in Maine, USA. December 1, 1938 AFP

Santa Claus distributes toys to the children leaving on a barge in Brentford, United Kingdom. December 21, 1938 AFP

A giant Christmas tree in front of Notre Dame in Paris, France. December 20, 1957 AFP

Children look at toys displayed in a department store in Paris, France. December, 1938 AFP

Employees bottle Champagne before Christmas in Reims, France, as buyers visit the Pommery cellars. December 1946 AFP

Employees pack bottles of Champagne in the Pommery cellars before their expedition for Christmas in Reims, France. December 1946 AFP

Pastry chefs prepare traditional Yule log cakes for Christmas in Paris, France. December 1938 AFP

Children admire an electric train circuit in a department store before Christmas in Paris, France. December 23, 1949 AFP

Santa Claus and celebrities take part in a Christmas parade on Hollywood Boulevard, which was renamed ‘Santa Claus Lane’ and illuminated for the holiday season AFP

Acrobats entertain a crowd of people waiting to enter the Lyceum Theatre on Boxing Day. London, the UK. December 27, 1937 AFP

A crowd gathers in front of giant Christmas trees in Vendome square in Paris, France. December 14, 1950 AFP

Several Santa Clauses arrive at the Orly airport, near Paris, France. December 15, 1953 AFP

People queue in front of giant mailboxes, installed in several places around New York, USA, for New Yorkers to drop off their Christmas letters. December 15, 1961 AFP

Jacques Chirac, the former French president and then-mayor of Paris, gives a speech during the ‘Christmas Tree’ reception at the Paris Town Hall. December 9, 1981 Joel Robine/AFP

Muslim soldiers of the Lebanese Army set up a Christmas tree on the Green Line dividing west and east Beirut, to celebrate Christmas with Christian soldiers. December 23, 1987 Nabil Ismail/AFP