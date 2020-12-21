BREAKING NEWS
Watch: 'Shop as normal,' Johnson tells UK citizens amid shortage concerns

By Euronews
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson   -   Copyright  Toby Melville/AP
Boris Johnson urged the public to "shop as normal" in response to fears that supermarkets may run out of food after the UK-France border was closed over the weekend.

French authorities banned crossings from the UK after it was confirmed a new coronavirus strain was spreading rapidly in London and southeast England.

But Johnson said during a news conference on Monday afternoon that "the vast majority of food, medicines and other supplies are coming and going as normal."

