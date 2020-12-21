A musical education programme has been taking orchestras to neighbourhoods where conservatory seems out of reach.
Démos, an education programme run by the Cité de la Musique Philharmonie de Paris, is marking ten years since the social scheme started.
Some 50% of their students continue practising music after a three-year-cycle. It has so far engaged thousands of young kids.
The programme allows kids between the ages of seven and 12 to play in an orchestra.
