Messi equals Pelé's 643 club goals, Barça held by Valencia

Lionel Messi reached another personal scoring milestone in Barcelona’s 2-2 draw with Valencia in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Messi's 643rd career goal for Barcelona since his 2004 debut matched Pelé’s tally for Santos accumulated from 1957-74.

Messi is Barcelona’s and the Spanish league’s all-time leading scorer.

The latest setback by Barcelona left Ronald Koeman’s team in fifth place and eight points adrift of league leader Atlético Madrid, which got two goals by Luis Suárez to help beat Elche 3-1.

Messi cancelled out Mouctar Diakhaby’s opener for Valencia when he scored in first half injury time moments after Jaume Domènech saved his penalty shot.

Jordi Alba recovered the rebound of Domènech’s save and crossed it to the far post where Messi headed it in.

Central defender Ronald Araújo scored his first career goal for Barcelona with an acrobatic kick to put the hosts ahead at Camp Nou in the 53rd.

But José Gayà set up Maxi Gómez to hit back for Valencia in the 69th and split the points.