Flamenco performers protested outside the Spanish Ministry of Culture and Sport on Wednesday to call on the government to do more to "guarantee the survival" of the musical art form.
Since the beginning of the lockdown in Madrid, six Flamenco show venues have had to close due to COVID-19 restrictions.
The remaining 15 continue to be shut due to restrictions, though they have not yet folded.
Many performers fear that if many more venues go under, it could spell the end of their art form and their livelihoods.
Jonatan Miró, who has been professional flamenco performer since childhood, says the situation is dramatic, with the flamenco artists creating a food bank to help each other get through the period.
Miró said the government "doesn't pay attention" to the needs of flamenco dancers.
He and fellow dancer Inmaculada Aranda created a short performance piece representing the symbolic death of the flamenco art form.
Flamenco was named Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2010.
According to campaigners, only six of the national total of 93 flamenco venues have received government assistance.
