Spectators brave heavy rain to see solar eclipse in Chile

Braving heavy rain, people gathered on the shores of Lake Villarrica in Pucon, Chile, to see a solar eclipse, which plunged the surrounding area into darkness.

There was a moment where the clouds opened up and allowed people to witness the eclipse, prompting shouts from the crowds, who had gathered in the Pucon region.

South America won't see another total eclipse of the sun until 2048.

