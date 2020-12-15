The Hungarian Parliament adopted several pieces of anti-LGBT legislation on Tuesday, including an amendment that enshrines the traditional notion of "gender" in the country's Constitution and another law that de facto prohibits adoption for same-sex couples.

The amendment to the Constitution, which defines parenthood as "the mother is a woman, the father is a man," was approved by a majority of deputies, according to the official website of the Hungarian Assembly.

The text defines sex as only that of birth and adds: "Education is provided in accordance with the values based on the constitutional identity and Christian culture" of the country.

In advocating for the change in parliament, the government justified the new amendment because of the need to "protect the child from possible ideological or biological interference" from the modern Western world.

In addition, the parliament passed a law allowing only married couples to adopt children, which in practice excludes homosexuals who are not allowed to wed in Hungary. Exceptions can be made in rare cases.

It is already legally prohibited to register a sex change in civil status in the Central European country as of May this year.

On a crusade to defend traditional "Christian values," Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has been in power in Hungary for the last decade, was recently weakened by the József Szájer affair.

The long-time MEP was caught trying to escape a gay sex party by police in Brussels, causing an outcry from the opposition and the independent press against the hypocrisy of the Hungarian government.

In the past, Hungary has been condemned by the European courts for failing to respect its commitments and the primacy of Community law over national legislation and is regularly criticised by the UN, the EU, OSCE and others for flouting European values and human rights.