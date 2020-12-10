British travellers face being banned from non-essential travel to EU member states after 1 January, when coronavirus pandemic safety rules that allow free travel stop applying to the UK.

The EU maintains a list of countries with low coronavirus infection rates from which residents are allowed to travel into the bloc for non-essential reasons.

Those on the list include Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. However, according to the Financial Times, Britain will not make the list.

This will only change if the rules are relaxed, or if individual EU countries choose to override regulations.

Norway, a non-EU member state which is part of the European single market, has also announced British nationals won’t be allowed to enter the country from 1 January unless they are residents.

Exemptions to the EU rules include diplomats, those who need to travel because of “imperative family reasons” and some categories of the most highly skilled workers.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "COVID restrictions will depend on the combination of what the EU decides, but also member states.

"I'm afraid restriction on travel, inevitably, is going to be something that is kept under review."