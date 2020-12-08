Heliopter crashes in French Alps with six on board

A helicopter with six people on board crashed at high altitude in the French Alps on Tuesday evening, authorities have confirmed.

The prefecture of the Savoie department, in eastern France, said in a statement that the helicopter crashed at an altitude of 1,800 in late afternoon. Six people were on board including four employees of the Service Aérien Francais, a private company, and two first-aid workers.

Authorities were alerted shortly after 19:00 CET by the pilot who managed to eject himself.

Forty search and rescue personnel, as well as three helicopters, have been deployed to find the six passengers but the operation is being hampered by thick fog which prevented the helicopters from getting close to the crash site.

"A doctor and a rescue team arrived at the zone at 20:20. Contact was established with one of the vehicle's occupants," the prefecture's statement said.

It is unclear if the occupant in question is the pilot who alerted the authorities.