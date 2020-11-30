Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team

President-elect Joe Biden has named an all-female senior communications team for his administration at the White House.

The move is part of the president-elect's plan to have a diverse team working in the government.

Biden campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will serve as Biden’s White House communications director. Jen Psaki, a longtime Democratic spokeswoman, will be his press secretary.

Four of the seven top communications roles at the White House will be filled by women of colour, and it’s the first time the entire senior White House communications team will be entirely female, his team said.

It's likely to be a more traditional press operation after President Donald Trump's administration changed their relations with press.

Trump's press team held few briefings and when they did, they were often combative.

"Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House," Biden said in a statement.

He added: “These qualified, experienced communicators bring diverse perspectives to their work and a shared commitment to building this country back better.”

Bedingfield previously served as communications director for Biden while he was vice president, and Psaki was a former White House communications director and a spokesperson at the State Department.

Kamala Harris' former chief of staff, Karine Jean-Pierre, will be a principal deputy press secretary for Biden. Pili Tobar, who was communications director for coalitions on Biden’s campaign, will be his deputy White House communications director.

Many of those picked formerly worked in the Obama administration or for other Democrats.

Biden faced some criticism for not being accessible to reporters during the campaign but his transition team has held weekly briefings since the election.