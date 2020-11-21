Venezulans flock to shopping centers in the capital to take advantage of an early Black Friday deals as Nicolas Maduro's government relaxes the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in an effort to boost the economy.
According to Worldometers, the Latin American country has recorded more than 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 866 deaths.
More No Comment
Saudi Arabia's King Salman launches G20 summit in Riyadh
Protests in Brazil after black man beaten by supermarket security
Kabul attack: Several killed in rocket attacks on residential areas
Hondurans return to their homes ravaged by severe flooding
Ice storms in Russia's far east prompts state of emergency
Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19
London black cabs lie in 'taxi graveyard' amid COVID-19 lockdown
Plane with first doses of CoronaVac vaccine lands in Brazil
Paris restaurateur serves up Beaujolais Nouveau to forget COVID crisis
Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance
Three killed in Uganda amid protests over arrest of Bobi Wine
Pro-abortion protest as Argentina mulls legalising terminations
Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress
Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions
China has the world's tallest outdoor lift
Hurricane Iota cuts comms of island as president arrives with aid
Greenland's largest glaciers melting faster than predictions
Small protest in Tokyo amid hope delayed Olympics will go ahead
Children protest against closure of their school due to COVID-19
Water cannons used on anti-government protesters in Thailand