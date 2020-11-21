BREAKING NEWS
A woman looks at a store window advertising Black Friday discounts at a shopping centre in Caracas, Venezuela.

Venezulans flock to shopping centers in the capital to take advantage of an early Black Friday deals as Nicolas Maduro's government relaxes the measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in an effort to boost the economy.

According to Worldometers, the Latin American country has recorded more than 99,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 866 deaths.

