Freak ice storms have left 150,000 people without water and electricity in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok and prompted a state of emergency.
The exceptional weather brought down cables and trees, with the government of the Primorsky region declaring a state of emergency.
Freezing rain began pummelling the city of some 600,000 people overnight Thursday after a cyclone carrying hot air met an anticyclone carrying cold air.
Photos and videos published by local authorities and on social media showed everything from apartment buildings to road signs to public transport covered in ice.
Video footage from a security camera showed a man moving away from his car at the last second as he was cleaning ice from its windshield before a block came crashing down from the side of a building.
More No Comment
Madrid market's makeover after street festival moves due to COVID-19
London black cabs lie in 'taxi graveyard' amid COVID-19 lockdown
Plane with first doses of CoronaVac vaccine lands in Brazil
Paris restaurateur serves up Beaujolais Nouveau to forget COVID crisis
Hong Kong students chant pro-democracy slogans in rare act of defiance
Three killed in Uganda amid protests over arrest of Bobi Wine
Pro-abortion protest as Argentina mulls legalising terminations
Shop windows all dressed up for Christmas with no-one to impress
Thousands protest in Berlin over coronavirus restrictions
China has the world's tallest outdoor lift
Hurricane Iota cuts comms of island as president arrives with aid
Greenland's largest glaciers melting faster than predictions
Small protest in Tokyo amid hope delayed Olympics will go ahead
Children protest against closure of their school due to COVID-19
Water cannons used on anti-government protesters in Thailand
Elon Musk's firm delivers astronauts to International Space Station
Italian coastguard rescues 31 migrants off coast of Lampedusa
Watch: Mexican balloon festival goes online due to COVID-19 pandemic
Watch: Archaeologists find at least 100 coffins in 2,500-year-old tomb
India, Pakistan clash over Kashmir, leaving at least 13 dead