BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

brussels bureau

Turkey's behaviour 'widening separation' with EU, says Borrell

Comments
By Joanna Gill
Nominated European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers questions during his hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.
Nominated European foreign policy chief Josep Borrell answers questions during his hearing at the European Parliament in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.   -   Copyright  Virginia Mayo/AP
Text size Aa Aa

Turkey must understand its behaviour is 'widening its separation' with the EU, the bloc's Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

He referred to recent statements by the Turkish President, who called for a 'two-state' solution in Cyprus earlier this week.

Borrell added that to get relations back on track would 'require a fundamental change in attitude' from Ankara.

"Time is running and we are approaching a watershed moment in our relationship with Turkey," said Borrell.

Turkey is officially a candidate for EU membership. However, it remains at odds with the bloc over migration, Cyprus and drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The EU has threatened to impose sanctions on Ankara over its gas exploration at a meeting of EU leaders next month.