The ultimate game of travel roulette has just dropped as Virgin Atlantic launches a quarantine-free package holiday to the Caribbean.

Called the ‘Escape Pass’, you just need to answer a few questions about how you like to travel and the company will do the rest. All you’ll know for sure is that you’ll be jetting off to the Caribbean.

How does the Escape Pass work?

Holidaymakers are asked to choose: the length of stay, hotel rating, board basis and aircraft cabin for their trip and the matchmakers at Virgin Atlantic will do the rest.

After booking, you’ll receive an ATOL protected Escape Pass which guarantees a Caribbean holiday where you can enjoy a beautiful resort and the island without quarantining on return to the UK.

Countries on offer include: Barbados, Antigua, Grenada and Tobago - and there’s plans to include Jamaica and more Caribbean islands as they’re added to the UK Government’s Travel Corridor list.

The airline has told us that for added peace of mind, customers will also benefit from Virgin Atlantic’s Covid Cover, which works alongside their existing travel insurance to ensure any complications related to Covid are covered.

If your holiday can’t go ahead, there’s the option of a full refund or a travel voucher with the company.

“We have implemented a comprehensive set of measures including enhanced cleaning of our aircraft, individual health packs for all our customers with medical grade face masks, and an improved service which minimises contact between our cabin crew and customers,” says Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic.

“Our teams have been working hard to ensure our customers can Fly Safe and Fly Well on their next trip and we look forward to safely welcoming our customers on board soon.”

Barbados Getty

It comes after Virgin Atlantic found that more than 66 per cent of British adults were put off booking a holiday this year over fears about the ever-changing travel restrictions.

Despite a third (31 per cent) saying that treating themselves to a holiday is the first port of call after lockdown, concern about taking time off work to quarantine and relying on other people are the two biggest barriers to booking a flight.

“We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a difficult year,” adds Jarvinen.

“Top of the list is an idyllic holiday to the Caribbean, where the COVID-19 pandemic has been managed extremely well, allowing holiday makers to enjoy sun, sea and beaches safely.”