For one Paris restaurant, not even a national coronavirus lockdown could stop locals getting together to enjoy a Beaujolais Nouveau.

New batches of the young wine, famous for being rapidly bottled and distributed, are available on the third Thursday in November each year.

Alain Fontaine said he normally orders 700 bottles but that lockdown meant he bought only a third of that number this year.

He said the tasting and sales of the wine outside his Parisian restaurant was a way to "meet up" with locals and "to forget a little about everything that's happening to us at the moment because it's hard for everyone".