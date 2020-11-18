Dublin Zoo has raised €1 million in fewer than 12 hours after it was forced to ask the public for donations.

The facility had to close its doors following a second national coronavirus lockdown.

But the cost of the upkeep of the animals has continued to rise while gate receipts and online sales have dried up.

The zoo says it needs €500,000 a month to stay afloat.

Christoph Schwitzer, the zoo's director, said he was chuffed with the outpouring from the public.

The facility is making strides in reducing costs but the animals need 24/7 care and that is expensive.

The Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin has chipped in and said the government will do everything to ensure that the zoo stays open.