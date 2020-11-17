Bosnia detains Serb ex-policeman over wartime killing of 51 civilians

Bosnian police have detained a Serb ex-policeman, accused of taking part in the killing of 51 civilians in the 1990s Balkans war.

The suspect is accused of involvement in the killing of 44 Bosniak and Croat civilians, who were held prisoner at the Omarska camp in northwestern Bosnia.

The 50-year-old man also faces charges for the murder of seven Bosniak civilians, who were intercepted and killed on their way to the western town of Bihac.

The suspect was identified and arrested on Tuesday morning in Donji Dubovik, according to a statement from the prosecutor's office.

Prosecutors say the suspect was a member of the Serb-run reserve police force in the town of Bosanska Krupa in July 1992.

Forty-four civilians, who had been illegally detained in the camp, were taken for an alleged exchange, only to be shot dead at the Lisac pit site.

The remains of the victims were found and exhumed from the pit in 2000 when they were also identified.

The suspect is under investigation for war crimes against civilians for all 51 deaths.

Another individual in neighbouring Serbia was also detained a questioned as part of the investigation, through international legal assistance.

Omarska was one of four Serb-run detention camps in the north of the country, where 7,000 Bosniaks and Croats were held and tortured, as part of the Bosnian Serb operation to “ethnically cleanse” the region.

Several thousand people are still missing after the war.