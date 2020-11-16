A potential coronavirus vaccine has been deemed to be 94.5% effective at preventing people from getting the virus.

US biotechnology company Moderna made the claim - based on preliminary data - on Monday.

It comes just a week after a similar announcement from competitor Pfizer, which determined that its vaccine candidate is 90% effective.

"This is a pivotal moment in the development of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Since early January, we have chased this virus with the intent to protect as many people around the world as possible. All along, we have known that each day matters,” said Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna.

"This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3 study has given us the first clinical validation that our vaccine can prevent COVID-19 disease, including severe disease," Bancel added.

The hopeful news from both companies comes as many European countries are in the middle of a second lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with hospitals nearly at capacity.

Meanwhile, the US has also seen record high numbers of infections per day, with the country now reaching more than 11 million cases.

Moderna's phase three trials - to determine the vaccine's safety and effectiveness - had enrolled more than 30,000 participants in the US. Pfizer had enrolled more than 43,500 participants.

Representatives from both companies hailed the results as an important "milestone" in their vaccine development.

The Moderna vaccine's efficacy is determined by the appearance of 95 COVID-19 cases among participants, of which 90 cases "were observed in the placebo group versus 5 cases observed" in those who were given the candidate vaccine.

There were 11 severe cases among participants who were given a placebo and none among those who had received two vaccine doses.

This efficacy could change however as trials continue and more COVID-19 cases are recorded among participants.

The vaccine's side effects were generally "mild or moderate" and included pain at the injection site, fatigue, muscle pain and headache, the company said.

The vaccine is based on new technology that contains mRNA or genetic instructions that help the body to recognise the coronavirus' spike protein -- which it uses to enter the body's cells.

When could the vaccine become available?

Based on the early data, the company will apply for an Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and will submit applications to global regulatory agencies.

That US process authorisation process could take two months. Moderna said it was on track to develop 500 million to 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

The European Medicines Agency announced Monday that it started a "rolling review" of the Moderna vaccine which will continue "until enough evidence is available to support a formal marketing authorisation application."

Pfizer forecast last week production of 50 million doses in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion in 2021. The EU announced a deal for 300 million doses of Pfizer's experimental coronavirus vaccine after news broke about its efficacy.

"If all goes well and of course this is pending authorisation by the European Medicine's Agency once they submit to be authorised, we would expect that we could possibly have vaccines available, possibly end of 2020, beginning 2021," said EU Commissioner for Health Stella Kyriakides just last week.

Kyriakides tweeted on Monday that the news from Moderna was once again "encouraging" and that the EU was "doing everything we can to secure safe & effective vaccines."