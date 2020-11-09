The Aveiro STEAM City project wants to boost the use of new technologies in the public spaces of Portugal's 'Living Laboratory'.

During Tech Week, the city presented some examples, but the intended impact and outcomes go far beyond that.

André Costa, the City of Aveiro Project Manager, outlines the four fundamentals of the idea:

“First, we have the Education area. We created, together with the University of Aveiro, an integrated strategy to promote STEAM skills (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Maths).

"We believe that these skills are very important for the future of our young people, so that they are more prepared for the jobs of the future, which will exist in our economy and, therefore, we wanted, together with the University of Aveiro, to develop a strategy for all levels of education.

"Then, we have a second strategic fundamental: training.

"We considered that it was essential to develop an Employment Observatory that would be responsive; in other words, one that is able to understand what the needs of our industries are and then to develop short and medium-term training courses that meet the needs of the companies.

"The third is technology and apps and it is through this that our main goal - to develop the Aveiro Tech City Living Lab - is achieved.

"Finally, we have a fourth fundamental: challenges. Here, what we have been doing is, given the offer that we will have with our Living Lab, developing challenges for startups and scaleups.