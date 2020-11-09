The Rhone Alpes-Auvergne region which includes France's second city Lyon is now the most affected part of the country. Euronews had access to an intensive care unit in the city, where workers spoke up about their fears and the day to day challenges.

Some admitted the system is clearly struggling with the second wave. This combined with the harsh winter months ahead raises the alarm on the mental health of medical workers who are already having to deal with shortages in personnel.

Dr. Dan Chisholm is the Mental Health Programme Manager at the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe.

