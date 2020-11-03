Rescuers in the Turkish coastal city of Izmir pulled a three-year-old girl out alive from the rubble of a collapsed apartment building on Tuesday, four days after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and Greece.
Turkey's health minister identified the girl as Ayda Gezgin.
Her rescue came a day after another two girls, one three and another 14, were also pulled out alive from collapsed buildings in the city.
Ayda had been trapped under the rubble for 91 hours since Friday's quake struck in the Aegean Sea.
Meanwhile, the death toll from the earthquake reached 102, after emergency crews retrieved more bodies elsewhere in Turkey's third-largest city.
The US Geological Survey rated the quake at 7.0 magnitude, although other agencies in Turkey recorded it as less severe.
The vast majority of the deaths and nearly 1,000 injuries occurred in Izmir.
More No Comment
Biden's small drive-in rallies contrast with Trump's large crowds
Thousands take part in anti-France rallies in Bangladesh and Indonesia
Massive clean-up operation after Typhoon Goni lashes the Philippines
Whale tail sculpture saves Dutch metro train from dangerous fall
Mumbai artists paint Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of US vote
Thai King and Queen meet supporters amid anti-monarchy protests
Rescue workers free people trapped in Turkey following earthquake
All Saints Day in Portugal is overshadowed by coronavirus pandemic
Protests continue in Rome over coronavirus measures
Super typhoon hits Philippines with deadly winds
Canadian Muslim community offers flowers to pedestrians in Toronto
Teenager pulled from rubble in Turkey following earthquake
Crowds celebrate Pride in virus-free Taiwan
Water floods streets of Greek island of Samos after earthquake
Watchmaking creativity celebrated at Grand Prix d'Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG)
Nice pays tribute to victims of deadly knife attack
Protesters burn Macron effigy amid tensions over right to caricature
Coronavirus forces Halloween events to be scaled back in the US
Mass military wedding in Taiwan includes two same-sex couples
Guatemalans make offerings to folk hero San Simon for COVID protection