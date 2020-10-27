Latest Live Coverage

Live - Tv

Euronews live

Live Broadcast

Watch Euronews live stream

BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Multi-coloured neighbourhood in La Paz eagerly waits for pandemic to pass and return of tourists

In Chualluma, an Aymara neighborhood of Bolivia's La Paz, residents pin their hopes on a colourful urban art project designed to bring in tourism dollars, waiting for the pandemic to pass and for visitors to return.

In the meantime, they are enjoying their renovated surroundings.

More No Comment