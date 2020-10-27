Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu announces his resignation

Barcelona's president Josep Bartomeu and the club's entire board resigned on Tuesday, weeks after a public feud with star player Lionel Messi.

His decision came after local officials agreed to schedule a vote of no confidence in the board, following the club's worst start to a football season in over a decade.

More than 20,000 of Barcelona's 110,000 members had signed a petition opposing Bartomeu.

His second and final term in office was due to expire in March.

The petition was started after the club's embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League final prompted Messi to announce he wanted to leave the club.

Bartomeu resisted the move, saying Messi was still under contract. The forward said he had felt deceived, but later agreed to stay at the club.

Barcelona is currently 12th in the Spanish La Liga after five games and lost 3-1 to traditional rivals Real Madrid three days ago, its worst start to a season since 2008.