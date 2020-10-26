Belgium could reach its intensive care unit (ICU) capacity within 15 days, according to one of the Belgian covid response spokesperson.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, the interfederal COVID-19 spokesperson, Yves Van Laethem, said:

"Within 4 days, by the end of the week, we should pass the milestone of 1,000 patients in intensive care. Without changing the curve of our behaviour, we should reach 2000 patients in intensive care in two weeks, i.e. our maximum capacity."

The warning comes after new nationwide measures were announced last Friday by the Belgian government stopping some team sports activities, for example, only for the region of Brussels to impose even stricter measures closing gyms, museums and reintroducing the use of masks in all public places.

On average, between 16 and 22 October, 12,491 people tested positive for COVID-19 per day, an increase of 44% compared to the previous week.

The number of hospitalisations in the past week also saw an increase of 85%, with an average of 468 people per day admitted.

As things stand, 4,827 people are hospitalised in Belgium because of the coronavirus and of those patients, 757 are in ICU.

In reference to the figures, Laethem noted that hospitalisations and deaths are continue to increase, "but the contamination figures risk artificially decreasing since we no longer test asymptomatic people."

He added that the number of tests are not decreasing and that, “we are still reaching our peak of 80,000 tests per day. One in five tests are coming back positive, of which one in three are in the province of Liège. The highest infection rate is among those over 90, which means that we are at risk of hospitalisations in the days to come."