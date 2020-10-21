Europeans believe not enough is being done to tackle climate change, according to a Euronews-commissioned survey.

Around two-thirds of respondents in France (64%), Germany (67%) and Italy (68%) agreed not sufficient action was being taken in Europe.

UK respondents agreed but in lower numbers (57%).

There was overwhelming agreement on the subject of whether humans are responsible for climate change.

In Italy, four out of five agree with that statement, compared with around three-quarters in France and Germany.

In the UK, 69% of respondents said global warming was mand made, the lowest proportion of the four countries.

The quartet — all signatories of the Paris Climate Agreement — have pledged to cut emissions and spend more to combat climate change. But are citizens willing to take a hit to their national economies to achieve that goal?

Again, there's general agreement on the idea. But it's backed by just a small majority in Great Britain (53%), while almost seven-in-ten Italian respondents are prepared to prioritise environmental over economic interests. The level of support falls to 62% in France and 57% in Germany.

So, governments should spend more, but to what extent are individuals willing to put their money where their mouth is?

Asked if they would be prepared to pay up to two times more for environmentally friendlier products opinions were split.

A majority of respondents narrowly backed the idea in Germany, France and Italy (all 40%). But in the UK, the consensus was against (43%).

The surveys were carried out on behalf of Euronews by Rudfield and Wilton. Sample sizes of 1,500 were used in each country.