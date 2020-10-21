Armed raider holds several people hostage at bank in Georgia

An armed raider has taken several people hostage at a bank in the western Georgian town of Zugdidi.

Georgia's interior ministry said that it had received reports that an individual had broken into the building at 14:21 local time on Wednesday.

It has not been confirmed how many people have been taken hostage, or what demands the assailant has made.

Police sealed off the area immediately and launched an operation “to neutralise the assailant,” the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities remain at the scene and could be seen escorting people away from the bank.

"The Ministry of Internal Affairs is making maximum efforts to release hostages and finalise the police operation peacefully and ensure the safety of each citizen, community member, and police officer," the authorities added.

Police officers were seen escorting people away from the bank, but have not confirmed how many people are being held. AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze

An investigation into the hostage-taking has also been launched.