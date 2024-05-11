By Euronews

The organisers said the Swedish police are investigating after a complaint was made by a female member of the production crew.

The European Broadcast Union put out a statement around midday on Saturday saying that the the complaint was made "by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s Semi Final."

It added that "while the legal process takes its course, it would not be appropriate for him to continue in the Contest."

"We would like to make it clear that, contrary to some media reports and social media speculation, this incident did not involve any other performer or delegation member."

"We maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards inappropriate behaviour at our event and are committed to providing a safe and secure working environment for all staff at the Contest. In light of this, Joost Klein’s behaviour towards a team member is deemed in breach of Contest rules."