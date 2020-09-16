BREAKING NEWS
Euronews officially launches news channel in Georgia

Euronews Georgia, a news channel aimed at a Georgian-speaking audience, was officially launched on Wednesday (September 16).

It will provide local, regional and international news to its audiences.

Similar to the original Euronews, Euronews Georgia's mission is to empower people to form their own opinions, providing audiences with a diversity of viewpoints through journalism that is unapologetically impartial.

Euronews has already launched Euronews Albania and is set to introduce Euronews Serbia by the end of the year.