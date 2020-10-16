Boris Johnson has warned local English leaders rejecting lockdown measures that he will intervene if they fail to "engage constructively" to reach an agreement with him.

Speaking at a Downing Street press conference, the UK prime minister referred directly to the mayor of Manchester, Andy Burnham, who has been resisting bolstered coronavirus measures for his region, and urged him to "reconsider" his stance.

"On recent trends, in just over two weeks there will be more COVID patients in intensive care than at the peak of the first wave, so I urge the mayor to reconsider and engage constructively," Johnson said on Friday.

"Of course, if an agreement cannot be reached, I will need to intervene in order to protect Manchester's hospitals and save the lives of Manchester's residents.

"But our efforts would be so much more effective if we work together."

Friday's conference was the latest stab amid a bitter back-and-forth between the two leaders after Burnham accused the prime minister of treating northern England as the "sacrificial lamb" for localised restrictions.

It comes as leaders in both Lancashire and Liverpool agreed to move to the government's top level of measures, meaning hospitality venues are forced to close and household mixing is banned.

Gyms and leisure centres have been forced to shut in Liverpool.

Burnham, however, does not want to see the same introduced to Greater Manchester until the government can guarantee a better support package for businesses that will be affected.

He has demanded shuttered businesses receive money to pay staff 80% of their wages, which would be the same as the original furlough scheme introduced in March.

In response, Johnson said he could "completely understand" Burnham's reluctance as a lockdown would be "far from a pain-free course of action".

He then warned: "I must stress that the situation in Greater Manchester is grave and it worsens with each passing day."

According to Johnson, cases of COVID-19 have doubled in Greater Manchester in the last nine days alone.

There are also now 690 cases per 100,000 people in the 16-29-year-old age bracket, while the over-60s are seeing 224 cases per 100,000.

Also on Friday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated there were around 27,900 new COVID-19 infections in England every day — a number more 10,000 cases higher than the official figure.