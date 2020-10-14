This is a developing story. Please refresh the page for updates.

France is to reimpose a 'state of health emergency' in a bid to tackle its worsening coronavirus epidemic.

A "curfew" will be introduced in and around Paris and eight other main cities from this weekend, from 9pm until 6am in the morning.

It will kick-in from midnight on October 17 and will last for four weeks. The new measures come three months after the last lockdown was phased out as infections decreased.

President Emmanuel Macron is giving a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.

"In view of its spread on the national territory, the COVID-19 epidemic constitutes a health disaster endangering, by its nature and its seriousness, the health of the population. It justifies that the state of health emergency be declared so that measures strictly proportional to the health risks incurred and appropriate to the circumstances of time and place can be taken," a government report read.

The eight metropolitan areas affected by the new measures apart from the Paris region are in and around Grenoble, Lille, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen, St Etienne and Toulouse.

President Macron denied on TV that France had lost control of the virus. But he said that the resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases was putting the health service under great pressure.

There was now an average of 20,000 new cases a day, he said, with some 200 more people with the virus being taken into intensive care.

The president added that 32% of cases in intensive care were taken up with coronavirus patients.

He said that the aim of the new restrictions was to stop the spread of the virus, protecting the vulnerable, the health service and its workers.