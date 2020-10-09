Live Flamenco shows are back in business in Madrid

Flamenco, a traditional Andalusian art form, is one of the most popular attractions for tourists in Spain. Small businesses that offer live Flamenco shows operate all over the country, far beyond its native region in the south.

Torres Bermejas, a flamenco show venue in Madrid which was founded half a century ago, is one of the most celebrated in Spain. Some very famous names in the flamenco world have performed there in the past. This year hasn’t been easy for business. Due to the pandemic, it had to keep its doors shut for 7 months.

But it has now reopened, welcoming tourists, but hoping to see more locals among the guests too.

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa prepares before taking part in a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas, live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

A face mask lies amid jewellery on the dressing room where flamenco Dancer Marina Perez prepares to take part in the Torres Bermejas, live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa prepares before taking part in a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas, live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The venue is allowed to welcome up to 50 guests for a show. Their body temperatures are measured before they can enter. Powerful air filters were installed to keep the air in the venue well ventilated.

A staff worker checks a customer's body temperature before he enters at the Torres Bermejas, live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

The usual interior of Torres Bermejas with a hollow wooden stage in the centre, multi-colored tiles on the walls and ceiling in a typical Andalusian style, is now complemented by large see-through screens that are suspended from the ceiling and raised about 1 meter from the floor.

Performers dance behind these screens without masks and keep their distance from the audience. The guests can only take the masks off when seated. Most tables are set for two guests at a time.

Flamenco dancer Antonia Estepa performs behind screens at a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas, live flamenco venue, in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Flamenco dancer Marina Perez performs behind screens next to hand clappers and guitarists during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

People applaud at the end of a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Flamenco dancers Marina Perez and del Pozo perform behind screens during a flamenco show at the Torres Bermejas in Madrid, Spain Manu Fernandez/AP Photo

Like Torres Bermejas, many venues had to close because of the pandemic. With the tourism sector and economy hit by restrictions, the regional Madrid government has promised to help these businesses live through unstable times.