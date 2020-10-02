This is Michelin-starred chef Philippe Etchebest leading a noisy protest in the French city Bordeaux against further coronavirus restrictions.

The closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille amid a surge of COVID-19 cases has prompted fears of similar measures elsewhere in France.

Etchebest, awarded two Michelin stars for Hostellerie de Plaisance near Bordeaux, said the protest was about not dying in silence.

His business was decimated by the three-month closure during the coronavirus lockdown earlier this year.