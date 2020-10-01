Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, the creator of the beloved comic strip Mafalda, has died aged 88, his editor announced on Wednesday.
Under the pseudonym Quino he created Mafalda in 1964, and the strip became popular in newspapers in Latin America, Europe and much of Asia before being published in books.
"Quino has died," wrote Daniel Divinsky, director of the Buenos Aires publishing house Ediciones de la Flor, on Twitter. "All the good people of the country and the world will mourn him."
People left flowers in homage to the cartoonist in a sculpture of Mafalda and her caricature companions on a bench in the San Telmo neighbourhood of Buenos Aires.
More No Comment
Protests in India over gang rape and death of lower-caste woman
Camping nostalgia in Germany ahead of reunification anniversary
Makeshift migrant camps grow outside Bosnian towns
French police dismantle large migrant camp in Calais
Beluga whales take first swim in new open-water sea sanctuary
Chinese artist Ai Weiwei holds protest against Assange extradition
Paris holds body-positive fashion show by the Eiffel Tower
Mexico to pursue soldiers, federal police in abduction probe
More than 50,000 Spanish flags pay tribute to COVID-19 victims
Alan Kurdi migrant rescue ship docks in Sardinia
Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers
New Pope John Paul II sculpture unveiled in Warsaw
No social distancing worries at 'UK's first' sci-fi robot-themed diner
Wave of rubbish washes up on normally pristine Honduras beach
Meet the teacher thought to be France's most tattooed man
The world is at your feet at Belgium's 'Dinner in the Sky'.
English National Opera begins drive-in performances
Artists protest as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Athens
At least 10 dead as residential building collapses in India
Russia-Belarus military drills near Polish border as protests continue