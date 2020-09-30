Italy, which was long the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in Europe, has lately been reporting much lower COVID-19 numbers than neighbouring Spain and France.

In the past two weeks, Italy recorded around 38 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 330 in Spain, around 230 in France, and 108 in the UK.

Medical experts say Italians have been traumatised by the peak of the crisis this spring, and are now being extra careful.

But they're bracing for further tough times ahead.

“Everyone remembers those images of coffins being taken away,” said Gloria Taliani, professor of infectious diseases at La Sapienza University of Rome. “People got very emotionally involved… in a way that they simply became more disciplined.”

Watch Giorgia's report in the video player above.