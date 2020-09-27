More than 50,000 flags of Spain were placed in a park in Madrid overnight to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19.

The grassy slopes of a park in the capital city were a sea of ​​red and yellow after the flags were planted in rows, visible from the city's main circular road.

Volunteers from an association of victims affected by the coronavirus are believed to have secretly worked overnight to plant the small Spanish flags.

COVID-19 has claimed a confirmed 31,232 lives in Spain but many say the number is likely higher due to an early lack of testing during the pandemic.

A local resident said it was a moving tribute to those who lost their lives in the pandemic.