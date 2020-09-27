More than 50,000 flags of Spain were placed in a park in Madrid overnight to pay tribute to the victims of COVID-19.
The grassy slopes of a park in the capital city were a sea of red and yellow after the flags were planted in rows, visible from the city's main circular road.
Volunteers from an association of victims affected by the coronavirus are believed to have secretly worked overnight to plant the small Spanish flags.
COVID-19 has claimed a confirmed 31,232 lives in Spain but many say the number is likely higher due to an early lack of testing during the pandemic.
A local resident said it was a moving tribute to those who lost their lives in the pandemic.
More No Comment
Mexico to pursue soldiers, federal police in abduction probe
Alan Kurdi migrant rescue ship docks in Sardinia
Giant model bids to raise money for Spanish healthcare workers
New Pope John Paul II sculpture unveiled in Warsaw
No social distancing worries at 'UK's first' sci-fi robot-themed diner
Wave of rubbish washes up on normally pristine Honduras beach
Meet the teacher thought to be France's most tattooed man
The world is at your feet at Belgium's 'Dinner in the Sky'.
English National Opera begins drive-in performances
Artists protest as COVID-19 restrictions tightened in Athens
At least 10 dead as residential building collapses in India
Russia-Belarus military drills near Polish border as protests continue
COVID-19 test that gives a result in 10 minutes trialled in Austria
Russian artist fills Moscow museum with colourful latex sculptures
One of the largest T-rex skeletons set to go up for auction
Jimi Hendrix legends and myths live on in Moroccan village
Migrants still stuck in limbo on Lesbos after Moria camp blazes
Paris museum puts on 'mask-and-shoes-only' event for naturists
Germany: socially distanced rooftop symphonic concert
Landmarks and buildings lit up as Berlin's Festival of Lights begins