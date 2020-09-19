In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the race favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič to win the Yellow Jersey on the final stage of this year's Tour de France.

Pogačar, 21, will be confirmed as the titleholder of this year's race at the end of Sunday's largest ceremonial procession to Paris, becoming the youngest winner of the Tour de France in 110 years.

"Unbelievable, unbelievable," Pogačar said after Roglič laboured to the finish, no longer in the race lead.

"I think I'm dreaming," he added. "Actually, my dream was just to be in the Tour de France and now the dream is I'm here and I won at the last stage."

Pogačar not only secured the yellow jersey in the time trial, he won the stage too. Roglič, who had started with a 57 second lead over Pogačar, could manage no better than fifth.

